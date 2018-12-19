× Police arrest wanted fugitive who attempted to run over an officer

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police arrested a wanted fugitive Wednesday night after he evaded police on December 14.

Attillio Renzetti, 22, had active felony warrants for his arrest and was a probation fugitive. The night of December 14, police attempted to make contact with a vehicle because of suspicious activity.

According to court documents, a patrol vehicle pulled up behind the car while it was at the car wash. Officers then approached the car and Renzetti attempted to back the vehicle up.

Court documents state officers pointed their firearms at Renzetti and commanded him to stop. Instead, court documents state Renzetti turned the vehicle around and began driving toward two officers.

While the officers were able to dodge Renzetti’s vehicle, the vehicle did strike an officer’s firearm and broke it.

Renzetti crashed the car and abandoned it, court documents state. Officers who recovered the car confirmed the vehicle was stolen, and also found multiple swords inside.

A female passenger was in the car with Renzetti during the chase, but she was released from custody Friday night with no charges.