Police: wanted fugitive attempts to hit officer with car during police chase in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Police are searching for a wanted fugitive after the suspect allegedly attempted to hit a police officer with a car late Friday night.

The Unified Police Department reports the incident occurred in the area of 4100 South Redwood Road just before midnight.

The Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit attempted to arrest the fugitive when he drove off in what police later determined to be a stolen vehicle. During this time the fugitive tried to strike one of the police officer’s on the scene.

There was a short pursuit which ended when the fugitive’s vehicle became disabled. At that point the fugitive fled on foot and officer’s were not able to apprehend him.

The officer was not injured, but the car did hit and break the officer’s gun.

Police believe there were two people in the car, one of which being a woman that was taken into custody. They said they are not sure what role she played in the chase.

Unified Police are not releasing the identities of the suspects at this time and are continuing to investigate.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.