Driver of semi identified following fatal crash on I-15 in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol have identified the driver who was killed after the semi-truck he was driving hit a heavy steel post Monday night.

Officials believe that the man, who was identified as Eugene Eldridge, 60, of West Valley City, had a medical problem before the crash.

Eldridge was traveling northbound on I-15 near 500 South in West Bountiful, when it traveled off the freeway to the right, and crossed through the “gore area” of the on-ramp and a dirt area, officials said. The truck then hit a signpost that holds the 400 North exit sign head-on.

Eldridge was given CPR by officers following the crash, but highway patrol officials said they lost a heartbeat.

Eldridge was taken to Lakeview Hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.