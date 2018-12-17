Semi runs into overhead sign support in ‘serious’ crash on I-15 in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Highway Patrol officials said a serious crash in Bountiful occurred after the driver of a semi-truck crashed into an overhead sign support Monday night.

UHP officials said the extent of the driver’s injuries were not known, but they were serious.

Troopers at the scene of the accident stated that the driver of the truck was likely suffering from medical problems prior to crashing.

Photos of the incident were posted on Twitter by UHP:

Just getting word of a serious injury crash/possible fatality of a semi driver that crashed their semi into an overhead sign support and concrete barrier on I-15 in Bountiful. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/utb0hm7j64 — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 18, 2018

It was not known if traffic on I-15 was being affected by the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.