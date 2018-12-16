Friend devastated after couple allegedly hits roommate with car on purpose, killing her

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Two 24-year-olds are behind bars after police say they purposely slammed a car into their car into their roommate, Tequila Garcia.

Andres Mendoza and Alejandra Molina both face charges of domestic violence criminal homicide after the hit and run turned deadly.

West Vally City police responded to the incident 2 a.m Sunday morning, where they found Garcia in the road.

Police tried to save Garcia’s life, but said they were unsuccessful — something, Garcia’s friends can’t believe.

Garcia’s friend of 19 years, Larisa Durazo said she had to go to the scene to believe it for herself.

“I wanted to think it was somebody else,” said Durazo. “But who else has that name? I just had to get over here to see for myself.”

Durazo said it started as an argument between Garcia and the two others when things turned sour.

“Arguments should be left as arguments, not something like this,” said Durazo.

The emotions still so raw, Durazo said everything about Sunday morning has left her feeling numb.

“I loved her,” said Durazo. “She was just a positive person. She could just turn any negative into something good—no matter how bad the situation was.”