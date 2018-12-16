× Police identify woman killed after suspected hit and run in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police have identified the woman who was killed in a suspected hit and run as 36-year-old Tequila Garcia.

Sgt. Jake Hill said the incident occurred at 2855 West 3785 South around 2 a.m.

When police and fire officials arrived they found Garcia laying in the street with serious injuries.

Sgt. Hill said aid was administered, but Garcia was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating into the official cause of the accident.

Police said Garcia had been arguing with her roommates prior to the incident.

In a tweet released by West Valley City police, the two people involved in the argument with Garcia have been taken into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.