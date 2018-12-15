× Police: Suspect watched victim purchasing new MacBook at U of U, stole it from them in parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY — Additional details on a robbery were released Saturday, and the University of Utah police say they are seeking a suspect who allegedly pushed a person down and stole a brand new laptop from them.

Police said that at 2:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a parking lot near the Marriott Library on reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they stated they learned a suspect knocked down a victim and stole a newly purchased MacBook Pro, valued at $2,500.

“During the course of the investigation detectives learned through surveillance video that the male adult victim was shopping in the University Book Store for a computer and that the male adult who is our person of interest was also in the store observing the victim selecting a computer,” police said.

Police said the suspect exited the bookstore and waited for the victim to leave with their new laptop.

“After the victim exited the store with his package the suspect started to follow the victim through the parking lot where he ultimately attacked the victim grabbing him in a bear hug. The victim did resist the suspect and a short struggle occurred,” police said.

The computer then fell to the ground, and the suspect grabbed it and fled through the parking lot, police stated.

The suspect then ran to an awaiting Gray Toyota Camry that has dark window tinting, police said, and entered the passenger’s side. A driver with an unknown description then drove away.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the University of Utah Department of Public Safety at 801-585-2677​.

A video of the suspect in the store was released by police and can be seen below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video