Police seek suspects in robbery that occurred near U of U Marriott Library

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah police said they were investigating a robbery that occurred west of the Mariott Library Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 2:10 p.m., police said.

The suspect was last seen going southbound on 1500 East from the Marriot West parking lot, in a vehicle police described as a, “newer Civic or Mazda 3 style, dark grey 4-door sedan.”

Police said the suspect was a white male in his mid-20’s, five-foot-ten, with a buzz cut, blonde hair and no facial hair. A second suspect was involved, but their description was unknown.

“University police recommend traveling in pairs, locking valuables in vehicles and staying on lighted paths,” police said. “If you see the persons or vehicle matching these descriptions, please avoid them and call 911.”

Details regarding the nature of the robbery were not available at the time of this report.