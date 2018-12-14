This week Rich gives out a rare A grade and talks about the new popcorn delivery service from Megplex theaters. Check out the video above for details and his review of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.
Rich’s reviews: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’
