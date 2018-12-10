× Popcorn lovers rejoice: Utah Megaplex Theaters announce popcorn delivery to homes and businesses

SANDY, Utah — Megaplex Theatres in Sandy announced Monday that it is now offering popcorn delivery to local homes and businesses.

A press release stated that the service will be made available through Uber Eats and will be coming soon to DoorDash.

“Whether it’s at home, at work, on campus, or wherever the craving for fresh, delicious Megaplex popcorn hits, we’ve got you covered,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres.

Hungry popcorn lovers can look for a nearby Megaplex Theaters location on either Uber Eats or DoorDash, the press release said.

The following locations are offering the service, according to the press release:

Megaplex Theatres Location City Uber Eats DoorDash Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons Sandy, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at The District South Jordan, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point Lehi, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at Geneva Vineyard, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair West Valley City, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Luxury Theatres at Cottonwood Holladay, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway Salt Lake City, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing Centerville, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at The Junction Ogden, Utah Yes Coming Soon Megaplex Theatres at Pineview St. George, Utah Yes Megaplex Theatres at Sunset St. George, Utah Yes Megaplex Theatres at University Logan, Utah Yes Megaplex Theatres at Providence Providence, Utah Yes