Popcorn lovers rejoice: Utah Megaplex Theaters announce popcorn delivery to homes and businesses

Posted 3:31 pm, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:58PM, December 10, 2018

SANDY, Utah — Megaplex Theatres in Sandy announced Monday that it is now offering popcorn delivery to local homes and businesses.

A press release stated that the service will be made available through Uber Eats and will be coming soon to DoorDash.

“Whether it’s at home, at work, on campus, or wherever the craving for fresh, delicious Megaplex popcorn hits, we’ve got you covered,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres.

Hungry popcorn lovers can look for a nearby Megaplex Theaters location on either Uber Eats or DoorDash, the press release said.

The following locations are offering the service, according to the press release:

Megaplex Theatres Location

City

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons

Sandy, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at The District

South Jordan, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point

Lehi, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at Geneva

Vineyard, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair

West Valley City, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Luxury Theatres at Cottonwood

Holladay, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway

Salt Lake City, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing

Centerville, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at The Junction

Ogden, Utah

Yes

Coming Soon

Megaplex Theatres at Pineview

St. George, Utah

Yes

Megaplex Theatres at Sunset

St. George, Utah

Yes

Megaplex Theatres at University

Logan, Utah

Yes

Megaplex Theatres at Providence

Providence, Utah

Yes

 