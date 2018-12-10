Popcorn lovers rejoice: Utah Megaplex Theaters announce popcorn delivery to homes and businesses
SANDY, Utah — Megaplex Theatres in Sandy announced Monday that it is now offering popcorn delivery to local homes and businesses.
A press release stated that the service will be made available through Uber Eats and will be coming soon to DoorDash.
“Whether it’s at home, at work, on campus, or wherever the craving for fresh, delicious Megaplex popcorn hits, we’ve got you covered,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres.
Hungry popcorn lovers can look for a nearby Megaplex Theaters location on either Uber Eats or DoorDash, the press release said.
The following locations are offering the service, according to the press release:
|
Megaplex Theatres Location
|
City
|
Uber Eats
|
DoorDash
|
Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons
|
Sandy, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at The District
|
South Jordan, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at Thanksgiving Point
|
Lehi, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at Geneva
|
Vineyard, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at Valley Fair
|
West Valley City, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Luxury Theatres at Cottonwood
|
Holladay, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway
|
Salt Lake City, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at Legacy Crossing
|
Centerville, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at The Junction
|
Ogden, Utah
|
Yes
|
Coming Soon
|
Megaplex Theatres at Pineview
|
St. George, Utah
|
Yes
|
|
Megaplex Theatres at Sunset
|
St. George, Utah
|
Yes
|
|
Megaplex Theatres at University
|
Logan, Utah
|
Yes
|
|
Megaplex Theatres at Providence
|
Providence, Utah
|
Yes
|