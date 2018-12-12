Police seek help identifying dead man found at Big Cottonwood Regional Park

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a dead body found at Big Cottonwood Regional Park Wednesday morning.

A person walking their dog in the park saw the body of a naked man in a thicket of trees and called police.

Police arrived at approximately 7:30 a.m. to find the body of a deceased male. Because he was not wearing any clothing and there was no vehicle in the parking lot, police had no way to identify him. They did say he appears to be over 50.

If you know this man, contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

Below is a photo of the man’s face, and a close-up of a unique ring he was wearing.

Please be advised the photo of the dead man’s face may be too graphic for some.