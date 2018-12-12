Unified Police investigating after naked man found dead in popular park in Millcreek-Holladay area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLADAY, Utah -- Members of the Unified Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a dead body discovered at a popular park in the Millcreek-Holladay area Wednesday morning.

They're trying to determine if it was an accident, a self-inflicted death or if foul play is involved.

A person walking their dog at Big Cottonwood Park at 4270 South and 1590 East saw the body of a naked man in a thicket of trees and called police.

Investigators say it appears the body is that of a male over the age of 50, but since he wasn’t wearing any clothing and there was no vehicle in the parking lot, that's about all they knew as of midday Wednesday.

"Just absolutely nothing to identify him, checking everything, missing persons reports those kinds of things to see if we can find out who this is," Sgt. Melody Gray with UPD said. "As they do further investigation to find out if there are any obvious signs of death, otherwise we'll have to wait for the Medical Examiner to do an autopsy and make that determination."

If you know a male over 50 in the Millcreek-Holladay area who is missing, or have any other information on this cae, you're asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.