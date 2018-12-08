Police asking for public’s help locating missing 14-year-old Utah girl

DRAPER, Utah — Police in Draper are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Paryn Peterson, 14, was last seen on Thursday, a post made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

She was described as a white, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is five-foot-one and 125 pounds.

Peterson’s hair may be died and she has a pierced nose.

The post stated that Peterson may be in need of medical attention.

Sgt. Todd Crane with the Draper City Police Department stated that Peterson left a note to her family, saying that she was with someone the family didn’t know and that she would be gone for a year and would not be back.

Investigators said Peterson may still be in the Draper area.

Anyone with information on Person’s whereabouts can call Draper police at (801) 576-6300.

Photos of Peterson can be seen below: