‘Cannabis Program Manager’ posted to State of Utah’s website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Following the passage of the medical marijuana substitute bill by the Utah State Legislature Monday, one of Utah's first cannabis-related jobs was posted to the state government's job posting website.

The position is called "Cannabis Program Manager." It will manage the state's industrial hemp and medical cannabis programs for the Division of Plant Industry and Conservation, the posting stated.

The position is part of the Department of Agriculture and Food and will be "the state expert on medical cannabis and industrial hemp production, processing, and distribution."

An ideal candidate for the position, according to the job posting, would have a bachelor's degree or higher in agronomy, horticulture, botany or a related field.

The job will be located in Salt Lake City, the posting said.

Experience in plant extract processing or pharmaceuticals was also preferred, as well as the ability to "navigate highly political and stressful circumstances."

The salary ranged from $25.92 to $42.24 hourly, the job posting stated. The person who gets the position will be eligible for a full benefits package.

Perspective employees must successfully pass a criminal background check and will be subject to the Driver Eligibility standards, according to the job posting.

The application deadline for the Cannabis Program Manager position is Dec. 16.