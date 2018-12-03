Utah House votes to replace Proposition 2, the medical cannabis ballot initiative

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is voting in a special session to replace Proposition 2, the medical cannabis ballot initiative approved by voters last month.

In a vote just moments ago, the Republican-dominated Utah House of Representatives approved the substitute bill by a vote of 60-13.

The bill now goes to the Utah State Senate for consideration.

Prop. 2 was approved by 53% of voters in a contentious campaign that saw political and cultural forces working against it. Seeing that it was going to pass, House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, convened legislative leadership, opponents like the Utah Medical Association and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Prop. 2’s sponsors, the Utah Patients Coalition and Libertas Institute, to negotiate a “compromise bill.”

The bill’s sponsors said they had to engage in talks for fear the legislature would gut the citizen referendum. It’s led to a fracturing amongst medical cannabis advocates, some of whom have insisted that Prop. 2 be enacted as-is.

Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education has threatened a lawsuit over the legislature overriding Prop. 2, as well as the LDS Church’s involvement in negotiations. TRUCE has pressed the legislature to enact medical cannabis bills for years until they got the initiative.

On Monday, TRUCE founder Christine Stenquist told FOX 13 that lawsuit was going to be filed.

Under Utah law, the state legislature has the authority to replace or modify ballot initiatives. Many of the same lawmakers who voted on this replacement bill were re-elected on the same ballot that voters approved Prop. 2.

The Libertas Institute insists that what lawmakers have passed is “90% of what voters approved.” However, some provisions are stripped out and regulations are stricter on medical cannabis. For example, “grow your own,” if you live more than 100 miles from a dispensary, is out; patients must purchase through a state-run dispensary or a select amount of privately-run facilities; the patient list has been modified; but nurse practitioners, physician assistants and high-ranking social workers added to the list of those who can recommend it.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.