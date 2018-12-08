× Dramatic video captures fatal officer-involved shooting Saturday in West Wendover

WEST WENDOVER, NV — A witness captured dramatic footage of an officer-involved shooting in West Wendover Saturday afternoon when a suspect involved in a police pursuit allegedly brandished a knife.

Police said that a driver, who was driving recklessly and was being pursued by police, fled on foot to the north of a Chevron gas station after his vehicle crashed.

During the pursuit, police said the driver of the pickup produced a knife and was shot dead by one of the pursuing officers.

Footage of the incident sent to Fox 13 by a witness can be seen below:

WARNING: The following footage contains dramatic footage of a shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video