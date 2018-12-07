× Man sentenced to 5 years to life in prison for his role in Utah teen’s suicide

PROVO, Utah — A man was sentenced to five years to life in prison for child abuse homicide after prosecutors say he goaded a teenage girl into taking her own life and filmed her death.

Tyerell Przybycien, 19, pleaded guilty to a child abuse homicide as a first-degree felony in October of this year.

Friday he was sentenced to five years to life for child abuse homicide and up to five years for sexual exploitation of a minor. Both sentences may be served concurrently.

Przybycien was accused of goading 16-year-old Jchandra Brown into taking her own life in Payson Canyon.

Prosecutors allege the man purchased a rope, tied a noose and filmed the suicide.

With no laws in Utah relating to assisting another person in a suicide, prosecutors filed a murder charge against the man before reaching a plea deal.

