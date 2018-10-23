Man strikes plea deal in connection with Utah teen’s suicide

PROVO, Utah — A Spanish Fork man accused of murder in connection with a teen’s suicide has struck a plea deal.

Court records show Tyerell Przybycien, 19, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of child abuse homicide during an appearance in 4th District Court on Tuesday. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of abuse of a body.

Przybycien will be sentenced on Dec. 7 and faces up to life in prison.

Przybycien was accused of goading Jchandra Brown into suicide last year in Payson Canyon. Utah County prosecutors alleged Przybycien purchased a rope, tied a noose and filmed the girl as she took her own life.

Utah had no assisted suicide law, so prosecutors filed a murder charge against him. After the case was publicized, Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, passed a bill in the Utah State Legislature to have similar crimes fall under manslaughter statutes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.