Postal workers claim USPS forces them to falsify package delivery reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Fox 13 reported earlier that people in Herriman feeling frustrated over alleged mail delivery issues.

Now, Fox 13 spoke with two postal workers, who remained anonymous. The two workers claimed managers tell employees to falsely scan packages as delivered.

Sometimes, employees report packages as not delivered, and input a false reason.

Why? According to the anonymous sources, it's all about keeping up on delivery reports and managers' salaries — and it's been that way for a while. Fox 13 reported on similar issues last year.

Watch the full story above.