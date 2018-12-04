Herriman residents frustrated over alleged mail delivery issued from the USPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERRIMAN, Utah -- Herriman residents are expressing frustration, over alleged mail delivery issues from the U.S. Postal Service.

People told Fox 13 online and in interviews that packages are being scanned as delivered when they aren't, mail/packages are ending up at the wrong address or they're not getting delivered at all.

Antonio Maninha said he often uses the USPS for his business. Maninha makes custom pool cues in his Herriman garage, using exotic woods from around the world. He also ships his finished creations globally.

"Get stuff shipped anywhere from Kuwait, from Alabama shipped to my house, and I get stuff that once in a while just magically disappears," he said.

In addition to disappearing mail, Maninha said he's discovered that missing mail and packages were actually delivered to his neighbors instead. He also said items were marked as delivered, even though they weren't. Sometimes, those items will show up days later.

Maninha said he is signed up for Informed Delivery, which allows him to see when each piece of his mail is expected to arrive.

Sometimes, they never arrive.

"I had some money orders disappear as well," he said.

Jessica Barnes described similar problems at her apartment in Herriman.

"My biggest issue is that I'm missing pieces of mail and packages," she said. Recently, she said a package was marked as delivered to her but it wasn't there. She said a confirmation message was even sent to the sender of the package. After checking with the Riverton Post Office and her apartment complex, Barnes said she filed a complaint.

"They were like, 'Oh no, just kidding. All of a sudden we have it,' two weeks after it had been marked 'delivered,'" she said.

The problems they're reporting sound similar to a year ago , when people in Herriman voiced concerns over packages marked as delivered then showing up days late, packages and mail delivered to the wrong address, and missing mail.

A Riverton Postal Service employee told Fox 13 at the time that they were faking delivery statuses, and that they were understaffed for the holidays.

Fox 13 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for this most recent round of complaints, but have not gotten a response yet.

