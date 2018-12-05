Memorial service at Maverik Center to honor life of fallen officer David Romrell Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE -- Funeral services will be held for Officer David Romrell, who was killed in the line of duty, Wednesday morning at the Maverik Center.

Romrell, 31, was killed November 24 after he was hit by a car driven by suspects fleeing an apparent burglary.

Romrell served with the Marine Corps. before joining the South Salt Lake Police Department. He had been with the department for just under 11 months when he was killed and leaves behind a wife and 4-month-old baby.

A public viewing at the Maverik Center will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. and will be streamed live here on and on our Facebook page.

A procession will escort Romrell to the Larkin Mortuary in Sandy following the services.