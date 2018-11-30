× Police announce charges to be screened in connection with death of South Salt Lake Officer David Romrell

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Unified Police Department spokeswoman released new information on charges to be screened Monday in connection with the death of 31-year-old David Romrell, an officer with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

According to police, Romrell died Saturday after he was hit by a car driven by suspects fleeing an apparent burglary. The incident is under investigation by Unified Police.

Detectives will meet with the Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill to screen charges of aggravated murder, burglary of a dwelling, obstruction of justice, three counts of failure to stop at the command of a police officer, interfering with an arresting police officer, aggravated assault and failure to comply with police against 43-year-old Jeffrey Don Black. Black remains incarcerated at the Salt Lake County Jail.

“That’s where we’re at right now. The investigation continues to develop any evidence that they have that are coming in and hopefully that Monday we will have formal charges filed by the District Attorney’s Office,” said Lt. Melody Gray, Unified Police.

A candlelight vigil for Romrell is scheduled for December 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbus Community Center, 2531 S 400 E in South Salt Lake.

Romrell’s funeral will be held on December 5 at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. A public viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a procession to Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd. in Sandy.