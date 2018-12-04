DUI arrest in Idaho leads to recovery of puppy stolen from Humane Society of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY, Utah -- A puppy stolen from the Humane Society of Utah was recovered in Idaho after police made a traffic stop for driving under the influence.

HSU first reported the theft of Cookie, a 2-month-old black and tan Cairn Terrier, on November 29.

Surveillance photos from that day appeared to show a woman putting Cookie in a handbag and taking the dog from the facility.

According to a press release from HSU, a man and woman were pulled over by Meridian City Police the next day.

Animal control responded to take a dog found inside the vehicle with the couple, and after checking the microchip the Humane Society in Boise learned they'd found Cookie.

The driver of that car, 43-year-old Jennifer Lyon, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and related charges, but the society states Lyon does not match the description of the woman who allegedly stole the dog in Murray.

Booking records from the Ada County Sheriff's Office show Lyon was booked for one count of DUI-Excessive, and one count of consuming or possessing an open container of alcohol while driving.

"We were ecstatic when we heard the news that Cookie had been found safe," said Deann Shepherd, an HSU representative.

Shepherd said they spoke with the staff at the Humane Society in Boise, and at this point it's unclear if the initial suspect gave Cookie away to avoid being caught or had planned to transport the animal for some other reason.

"...we're just grateful to the Meridian police and animal control for finding her," Shepherd stated.

The two societies are working on a plan to return Cookie to Utah. The animal is happy and healthy, the release states.

HSU also notes they have "taken measures to increase security" in response to the theft.