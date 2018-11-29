Police seek suspect in Humane Society of Utah puppy theft

MURRAY, Utah — The Humane Society of Utah sent a press release out Thursday night asking for help locating a woman who appears to have stolen a puppy from the organization.

On Thursday afternoon between 4:30 and 5:00 p.m., the press release states that security video footage shows a woman leaving the dog kennel area with what appears to be a puppy in her handbag, with a white jacket place over the top.

HSU has filed a police report and asks that anyone with information contacts the Murray City Police Department at 801-840-4000, regarding case #18C023602.

“We’re extremely concerned about the safety of this puppy,” said HSU representative Dean Shepherd. “It is quite disconcerting that somebody would take a puppy from a nonprofit shelter, especially with their two children present.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her mid-30s who is around 5-foot-6-inches and weighs between 220 and 250 pounds, with long black hair and wearing a purple jacket.

The press release said two young boys entered the facility with the woman.

The puppy that was taken is a 2-month-old black and tan Cairn Terrier named Cookie.

“We want to make sure that Cookie is safely returned as soon as possible,” Shepherd said.