× Metallica donates thousands to Utah Food Bank following record-breaking show

SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the ultra-popular band Metallica donated $10,000 to the Utah Food Bank, after playing an attendance record-breaking show at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday.

“It’s not every day that we get to meet rock stars,” the Utah Food Bank said in an Instagram post Monday, “but the guys from @metallica were so kind!”

Metallica is donating money to local food banks in every city they stop on during their tour.

The band played a sold out concert Friday, which according to arena officials broke a post-renovation single-concert attendance record with 17,574 fans showing up.

The Utah Food Bank stated that the band donated enough money to provide 30,000 meals for Utahns facing hunger.