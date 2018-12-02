× Metallica concert sets record in Salt Lake City after over 17,000 fans attend sold-out show

SALT LAKE CITY — A sold-out Metallica concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena broke an attendance record Friday.

According to arena officials, 17,574 fans attended the concert, setting a post-renovation single-concert attendance record.

“We are honored to host Metallica on their record-breaking performance at Vivint Smart Home Arena,” said Senior Vice President Mark Powell. “Thank you to Metallica for allowing us to celebrate an extraordinary night with you.”

Metallica is part of a busy weekend for Vivint Smart Home Arena. Andrea Bocelli played on Thursday night, Metallica Friday night and Jim Gaffigan was scheduled to perform Saturday night.