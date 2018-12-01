× Police: Suspect turns himself in after ramming into Draper police car Friday

DRAPER, Utah — A man who allegedly rammed a Draper police car Friday morning has turned himself into police and was booked into jail for multiple charges.

The Draper Police Department said in a press release Saturday that David Lee Jordan, 24, turned himself into investigators without incident.

Draper Police stated the incident began around 3 a.m. Friday as officers were investigating a “suspicious circumstance” on a dead-end road near 13400 South Minuteman Drive, Fox 13 reported.

A press release states a Ford F-150 with extensive front-end damage and a shattered windshield initially went by the officers before ramming one of their vehicles.

“The driver of the truck stopped, backed up, and intentionally rammed into an officer’s vehicle,” the department stated. “The suspect fled south on Minuteman Dr. Draper officers were unable to locate the vehicle.”

Police later identified the suspect who hit the officer’s vehicle as Jordan.

The patrol vehicle was damaged, but no officers were injured.

After turning himself in, police said Jordan was booked into jail for assault on a peace officer, failure to stop at the command of police, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.