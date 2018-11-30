Draper Police ask for help finding man they say intentionally rammed officer’s vehicle

DRAPER, Utah — Police in Draper are asking for help locating a man they said intentionally rammed a police vehicle in Draper early Friday morning.

Draper Police stated the incident began around 3 a.m. as officers were investigating a “suspicious circumstance” on a dead end road near 13400 South Minuteman Drive.

A press release states a Ford F-150 with extensive front-end damage and a shattered windshield initially went by the officers before ramming one of their vehicles.

“The driver of the truck stopped, backed up, and intentionally rammed into an officer’s vehicle,” the department stated. “The suspect fled south on Minuteman Dr. Draper officers were unable to locate the vehicle.”

The patrol vehicle was damaged, but no officers were injured.

Unified Police attempted to stop a truck matching the suspect vehicle description a short time later in Sandy. The driver fled, and UPD did not pursue, according to Draper PD.

Draper PD said further investigation allowed them to identify the driver as 24-year-old David Lee Jordan, who they said has an extensive criminal history.

Police say anyone who sees Jordan should not approach the man, but should instead call 911. Anyone who has information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.