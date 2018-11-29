× Senators Lee, Hatch introduce bill to rename Department of Veteran’s Affairs outstation in honor of Major Brent Taylor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) introduced a Senate resolution to rename a Department of Veteran’s Affairs outstation located in North Ogden after Major Brent Taylor on Thursday.

The outstation would be renamed the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation. Taylor died in an attack while deployed to Afghanistan on November 3 of this year. Before his deployment, he served as the mayor of North Ogden.

Both Lee and Hatch commended Taylor for his service in the presentation of the bill.

“Major Brent Taylor’s life may be best defined by the word ‘service,’” Lee said. “When he said ‘service is what leadership is all about,’ he knew that from personal experience, and he exemplified that motto in all aspects of his life.”

Both Lee and Hatch stated renaming the outstation would be a good way to honor Taylor.

“Brent Taylor was a hero, a patriot, a loving father, and a dear friend,” Hatch said. “Renaming this facility after Brent is a fitting tribute to his leadership, courage, and integrity.”

For his military service, Taylor was awarded both a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Read the full text of the bill, which lists many of Taylor’s accomplishments, here.