GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation have solved a 20-year-old cold case.

In 1998, a woman was found wrapped in a sleeping bag near Ticaboo, Utah. She had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Lena Reyes-Geddes, who resided in Ohio.

“The suspect of this murder committed suicide in Nevada in the early 2000’s,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.

