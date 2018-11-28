× Man accused of murdering Sandy woman released from jail

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The man arrested in connection with the death of Jan Pearson-Jenkins has been released from jail.

A judge released Cody Young, 42, on November 13, according to court documents.

Undersheriff Brent Pulver with Juab County said Pearson-Jenkins’ death is still under investigation while detectives wait on finalized autopsy reports.

In the meantime, Pulver said, Young has been released to adult parole and probation. Young is required to wear an ankle monitor and is unable to leave Utah.

Young’s van is still in police custody because it is considered evidence in the case.

Pearson-Jenkins, 64, went missing in early October after she and Young told her family they were going camping. Young told officials that during the trip, he and Perason-Jenkins fought, so he kicked her out of his van and drove off.

A body believed to be Pearson-Jenkins was found on October 13.

The probable cause statement from Young’s initial arrest said he was booked into Juab County Jail for murder because he knowingly endangered the life of Pearson-Jenkins by leaving her in a cold desert area, causing her death.