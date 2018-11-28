Family reacts after Salt Lake City Police release video from fatal officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Police released body camera footage Wednesday that shows a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Police released footage from the incident on November 9, when Cody Belgard was shot and killed by police officers.

Meanwhile, there was a second news conference from relatives of Mr. Belgard.

The shooting unfolded the night of November 9, as police were looking for a suspect vehicle that had fled from them a few days prior.

Officers found that car and cornered the suspect and a woman in the parking lot of a Sugar House strip mall.

The female passenger complied with the officers, but Mr. Belgard did not.

He rammed one police cruiser and nearly hit an officer before fleeing the scene.

He wound up racing south toward the Murray area before returning to his neighborhood in Rose Park.

That's where multiple officers surrounded the suspect and gave him multiple orders to show his hands and comply.

He did not, and one of the officers believed he spotted a gun.

After more orders to comply, five of the officers on scene opened fire. Belgard was hit at least twice and died a short time later from his injuries.

After the police showed footage from body cameras, Cody Belgard’s family spoke with reporters about what they feel was an unjust shooting.

"And those statements are what triggered five officers firing on this young man: a very talented, well-loved, non-violent young man, "Cody’s brother Marvin said.

Police are not able to say much more because this remains an active investigation being conducted by West Valley City Police. But they say there are more videos from that night and they will make those available soon as they can.