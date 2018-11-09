One dead following officer-involved shooting in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- One person has died following an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City near 800 N. Sir Patrick Dr.

At least one officer was involved in the incident, Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

The individual who was shot in the incident was taken to the hospital in critical condition, then later passed away from their injuries, Shearer said.

Details regarding the nature of the incident were not known at the time of this report.

As per officer involved critical incident protocol, the West Valley City Police Department will investigate the incident, Shearer said.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.