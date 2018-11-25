Jennie Taylor, wife of fallen Maj. Brent Taylor, posts heartwarming letter she received

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Jennie Taylor, the wife of Maj Brent Taylor, shared a letter Sunday that she received, which had a unique address.

Brent Taylor was killed in Afghanistan in early November during an apparent “insider attack,” in Kabul, and the nation mourned his death and celebrated him as a hero, a community leader and a father.  He was laid to rest last week in North Ogden. 

Jennie Taylor posted a photo of the letter, which did not have the family’s address on it.

Instead, it was addressed to “Mrs. Brent Taylor: Home of an American Hero, North Ogden, Utah 84114.”

“A shoutout to my #uspsmailman,” Jennie Taylor wrote. “Thanks for helping this card find its way to our mailbox.”

A photo of the letter can be seen below: