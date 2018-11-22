× Fire that killed grandmother, child in Murray sparked by ‘permanently wired’ extension cord

MURRAY, Utah — A fire that killed a grandmother and a 7-year-old girl in Murray was sparked by a short from a permanently wired extension cord running through the home.

Murray Fire released additional details Wednesday night about the deadly blaze, which occurred Monday morning near 5700 South and 700 West.

Lisa Wiley, 53, and Cassidy Jackson, 7, were killed in the fire. Family members spoke to Fox 13 earlier in the week about the loss of their loved ones.

After completing their investigation, the department states “the fire has been determined to be part of an electrical short from a permanently wired extension cord that was ran through a bedroom wall and underneath stairs of the home.”

The fire ignited below the stairs before traveling rapidly through the rest of the structure, the department stated.

“This was an accidental fire that our hearts and prayers continue to go out to the family,” the statement concluded.