Frantic 911 calls during house fire that killed woman and 7-year-old granddaughter released

MURRAY, Utah -- Frantic 911 calls were released from a house fire Monday morning, that caused the death of a woman and her 7-year-old granddaughter.

"We have a child that's in a house that's on fire," a caller stated. "Just off of Anderson."

Crews with Murray Fire and Unified Fire responded to a home in the area of 5700 South and 700 West around 7:30 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flame.

A woman and her adult brother were outside the home already, and the woman told firefighters her 7-year-old daughter, Cassidy Jackson, and the woman's mother, 53-year-old Lisa Wiley were still inside.

“It’s basically a firefighter’s worst nightmare when you have fatalities in a fire,” said Battalion Chief Chad Pascua of the Murray City Fire Department.

