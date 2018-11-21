× Kanosh assistant fire chief who sexually abused coworker accused of raping second victim

KANOSH, Utah — The assistant fire chief of Kanosh Fire Station, who was booked into jail in September for sexually assaulting a firefighter he supervised, now faces another charge of rape, this time from a second victim.

According to a probable cause statement, in November 2016, the victim delivered cookies that Austin J. Corry ordered from her. She delivered them to the Kanosh Fire Station.

The statement said Corry locked the door behind the victim and began making sexual comments.

As the victim tried to leave, Corry grabbed her and pushed her against the wall, ripped her pants off, climbed on top of her and proceeded to rape her, according to the statement.

They also state the victim told Corry to stop several times, but he ignored her. Corry ended the encounter by simply walking away.

Corry, 26, was booked into Utah County Jail in September for two counts of rape, two counts of object rape, five counts of forcible sexual abuse and five counts of sexual battery. He assaulted a woman at his work over a period of three years.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Corry has been put on administrative leave by the fire department.