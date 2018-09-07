× Utah assistant fire chief sexually abused firefighter he supervised over 3-year period, charging documents say

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The assistant chief of a fire department in Millard County has been arrested after police say he admitted to raping a female firefighter he supervised.

Austin James Corry, the assistant fire chief for the Kanosh Fire Department, has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of object rape, five counts of forcible sex abuse, and five counts of sexual battery.

Charging documents allege Corry, 26 of Kanosh, assaulted a woman he supervised at work.

Police became aware of the case on August 21 after authorities say several people came upon the pair after one of the alleged assaults and found the victim visibly upset. Police were contacted, and Corry fled the area that night. He later surrendered to police and agreed to speak with detectives.

Authorities say he admitted post-Miranda to sexually assaulting the woman on one occasion despite her repeatedly saying no.

The charges allege this most recent incident is only the latest in a series of assaults. The woman told police the first occurred in 2015 when Corry asked for help with equipment maintenance, got her alone in a vehicle and then raped her.

The woman said several such incidents were repeated over the years when the man managed to get her alone with him.

The victim provided police with one audio recording from an alleged attack, and police say you can hear the woman saying “no” several times and asking to go home while the man continues to assault her.

The victim said after Corry would assault her, he would often send text messages apologizing or expressing romantic feelings for her.

Corry was booked into the Utah County Jail on the charges listed above.