Elizabeth Smart announces birth of new baby girl

(KSTU) — Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart took to Instagram Monday to announce the birth of her third child, Olivia.

In her post, Smart stated she was “So happy to welcome Olivia to our family!”

Smart was kidnapped in 2002 when she was just 14 from her Salt Lake City bedroom. The man who kidnapped her was a street preacher named Brian David Mitchell. He and an accomplice, Wanda Barzee, held Smart captive for nine months.

Mitchell is currently serving a life sentence in prison for kidnapping and raping Smart.

Barzee was released from Utah State Prison in September of this year.