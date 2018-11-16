Valley rain, mountain snow expected in Utah as colder weather arrives Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While much of Utah can expect sunshine and warmer weather Friday, colder weather is expected to bring snow to Utah's mountains Saturday.

As colder weather arrives, snow is possible in northern Utah valleys, but it's more likely that precipitation will be rain or just slight flurries of snow.

At the higher elevations, 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible. Two Utah ski resorts opened for the season this week.

The weather is expected to dry out again by Sunday.

