Here are the ski resorts that are set to open in Utah this week

BRIGHTON, Utah -- Two Utah ski resorts are scheduled to open later this week, with several other resorts set to open in the next couple of weeks.

Brighton resort said in a press release Tuesday that it will open on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

The resort will have a base of snow averaging between 10 to 20 inches deep and will have five runs and two lifts open, the press release stated.

Limited terrain tickets will be offered at the resort for $48 for individuals ages 11 and up. Kids 10 and under will be able to ski free with a paying adult.

According to Ski Utah, Brian Head Resort will be open on Friday, Nov. 16.

Alta, Deer Valley, Eagle Point, Park City Mountain and Snowbasin will all open the following week, according to Ski Utah.

