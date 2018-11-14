Remains of Maj. Brent Taylor arrive in Utah ahead of weekend memorial services

SALT LAKE CITY – The remains of Major Brent Taylor, who also served as the mayor of North Ogden, have returned to Utah after Taylor was killed during a deployment in Afghanistan.

The Utah National Guard oversaw the dignified transfer of the casket and a procession will take Taylor to a mortuary in North Ogden.

A public viewing is scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Lake Air Base. A public funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

Maj. Taylor’s wife, Jennie, released this statement Wednesday through the Utah National Guard: