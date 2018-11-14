Remains of Maj. Brent Taylor arrive in Utah ahead of weekend memorial services

SALT LAKE CITY – The remains of Major Brent Taylor, who also served as the mayor of North Ogden, have returned to Utah after Taylor was killed during a deployment in Afghanistan.
The Utah National Guard oversaw the dignified transfer of the casket and a procession will take Taylor to a mortuary in North Ogden.
A public viewing is scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Salt Lake Air Base. A public funeral will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
Maj. Taylor’s wife, Jennie, released this statement Wednesday through the Utah National Guard:
“Thank you for being a part of this important homecoming today as we celebrate the return of our Hero, and my husband, Brent. Now, 11 1/2 days after he was killed in action, and 11 1/2 years since his first deployment when he left from this same Utah National Guard hangar, he is finally returning home to be with us. When he left from here on that deployment to Iraq 11 1/2 years ago, he was a young Lieutenant and we had been married only 3 1/2 years. Meagan, our oldest daughter wasn’t quite two, and Lincoln, our son, was only 4 months old. It is fitting that his final homecoming would be to the Utah National Guard Airbase, whereas all his other deployments and military assignments left from or arrived through the Salt Lake international airport.
We wear yellow today to welcome home our husband, our father, our brother and our son. Just as women have done since the days of WWII, I am wearing yellow today as I proudly welcome home my sweetheart.
Today he comes home to Utah escorted by his brother, also a National Guardsman. He returns home to so many of his family members and friends, political colleagues and professional associates. And Maj. Taylor is home to his Brothers In Arms—his fellow Soldiers in the Utah National Guard.
This is a tender day for all of us, and we hope you will celebrate as we do, and I’m sure Brent is, this momentous homecoming event.”