× Maj. Brent Taylor’s body to arrive in Utah Wednesday; funeral scheduled for Saturday

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The family of Maj. Brent Taylor, who was killed in Afghanistan on Nov. 3, confirmed Tuesday that his body will arrive in Utah Wednesday, and his funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Taylor was killed during an apparent “insider attack,” in Kabul, and the nation mourned his death and celebrated him as a hero, a community leader and a father.

Taylor’s family stated his body will arrive at 3 p.m. at the Salt Lake Air Base. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

A public viewing will take place Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the events center.

The family said anyone is welcome to attend the funeral.

After the funeral services, Taylor’s family stated he will be laid to rest at Ben Lomand Cemetery in North Ogden, “the city he loved so dearly.”