South Salt Lake bar to close permanently following Sunday shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- The owner of "Scallywaggs," a bar in South Salt Lake that was the scene of a fight that escalated to a shooting, said it will be permanently closing its doors following the incident.

The owner, who did not wish to be identified, blamed the closing and the fight on high crime rates in the area and said they did all they could to keep the establishment safe.

"We had five security guards that night," the owner stated. "We had five other staff members that are big dudes, and if enough, big crazy people want to be crazy, it's a struggle to keep everybody safe. We did our best given the circumstances."

Falefatu Fatiau, 27, and Stephano Tuisila, 22, were each arrested following the shooting for 20 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies, as well as one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

The statement said that following the fight in the bar, the two exited the bar with a group of friends and “obtained firearms.”

Police said that a female victim was hit three times during the alleged shooting, causing serious bodily injury. Police later said that the woman was stable in the hospital.