2 arrested following alleged bar fight, shooting of woman near South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Two suspects have been arrested following a bar fight that police said escalated to a shooting in South Salt Lake early Sunday.

Falefatu Fatiau, 27, and Stephano Tuisila, 22, were each arrested for 20 counts of felony discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies, as well as one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

According to probable cause statements released for each suspect by police, Fatiau and Tuisila were involved in a bar fight at Scallywag’s bar on 3040 State St.

The statement said that following the fight, the two exited the bar with a group of friends and “obtained firearms.”

Fatiau fired 11 rounds from a .223 rifle, while two other individuals fired eight additional rounds toward multiple victims, the statement said. Tuisila allegedly admitted to firing one round from a handgun while two associates fired 18 additional rounds toward the victims.

Police said that a female victim was hit three times during the alleged shooting, causing serious bodily injury. Police later said that the woman was stable in the hospital.

Fatiau and Tuisila were seen on surveillance footage during the investigation into the shooting, the probable cause statement said.

Details regarding how Fatiau and Tuisila were located were not known at the time of this report, though court documents state that the two were booked into jail Sunday around 10 a.m. Sunday.