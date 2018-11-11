× 2 people wounded after bar fight leads to shooting in South Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a bar fight escalated to a shooting early Sunday morning.

The South Salt Lake Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 1 a.m to Scallywags Bar on 3040 S. State St.

Police report that a fight between bar patrons started, where bar security escorted the people involved outside to the parking lot.

Once those involved were outside another fight broke out when a glass was thrown.

Police said that’s when two men took out a handgun and assault rifle from a vehicle, shooting into the group of people in the parking lot.

A woman in the group was hit, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A man that had injuries from being involved in the fight was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers have detained four people that were seen leaving the bar in a vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Fox 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.