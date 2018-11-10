Neighborhood on-edge after man allegedly sexually assaults multiple women in Pleasant Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah -- Neighbors are on edge after police say a man has been harassing several women over the past week in Pleasant Grove.

"You have to be pretty messed up to do stuff like that," said Haven White, who lives in the neighborhood of Strawberry Point.

Police say the man has been caught doing four lewd acts this past week.

"It started with a male perpetrator masturbating in the back of his vehicle, and then it went onto, ran up to a female’s vehicle and pressed his genitalia on the window," said Sgt. James Oliver with the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

The incidents have taken place in the evening between 5 and 9 p.m. and are escalating, according to police. The most recent happened this past Thursday.

"Our last incident, he ran up as the female was trying to enter her apartment," Sgt. James said, "and he pulled down her pants."

Jorge Ferrer, who lives in the neighborhood, says he had an unusual experience himself, just the other day.

"I was going to the temple with my family, and I sat down in the car, and I saw a guy watching us in the shadows," said Ferrer. "When he saw us in the car, he just disappeared."

Police say they don’t have any concrete descriptive information on the suspect but do believe the same man is responsible and urge the community to be aware.

"If people see something that's suspicious, especially females, report it. Call into us," Ferrer said. "Don’t be buried in your phone or into other distractions, and if you can, don’t be by yourself."

"Just find them," said White. "Maybe get them some help."

If you have any information on these incidents or the suspect involved, you are urged to call the Pleasant Grove Police Department at 801-785-3506.