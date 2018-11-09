× Pleasant Grove police warn public of male suspect after he exposed himself; groped woman, pulled other’s pants down

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — The Pleasant Grove Police Department warned the public after an unknown male suspect allegedly groped a woman, pulled another’s pants down, and exposed himself to multiple people.

According to a Facebook post made by the Pleasant Grove Police Department, a male suspect has accosted several women near the area of Garden Drive.

The suspect allegedly groped one female and pulled down the pants of the other, police said, and exposed himself to other individuals.

“in addition to exposing himself in the other reports. Little description of the male has been obtained other than the fact he was wearing a gray or red and gray hoodie or jacket in several of the incidents,” the Facebook post stated.

Police recommended that individuals travel in a group if possible, and to try not to be distracted by electronic devices while walking to or from a vehicle.

“Please be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to dispatch at 801-785-3506,” police wrote. “Be safe!”