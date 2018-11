Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) is the Republican candidate for Utah's Fourth Congressional District, and she stopped by Fox 13 the day before Election Day to discuss her campaign.

Love spoke about issues facing the country such as immigration and spoke about her campaign against McAdams.

See the video above for Love's remarks.

Love's opponent, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, also visited the Fox 13 Studio Monday. His interview can be seen here.