Ben McAdams discusses his bid for Utah’s 4th District a day before Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is the Democrat candidate for Utah's Fourth Congressional District, and he stopped by Fox 13 the day before Election Day to discuss his campaign.

McAdams discussed the sometimes-negative ads that have aired in the close-fought race as well as his positions on topics like health care, taxes and more.

See the video above for McAdams' remarks.

McAdams' opponent, Rep. Mia Love, will also visit the Fox 13 Studio Monday, watch Live at Four for her interview.